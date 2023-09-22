Ray Summit 2023 talk on Lucent, Machine Learning Training Platform at DoorDash
Introduction
https://raysummit.anyscale.com/agenda/sessions/144
At DoorDash, machine learning is a key component, used to enhance the experience of merchants, dashers, and customers. As our machine learning use cases keep growing, our forecasting and training pipelines are faced with several challenges like scalability, growing costs, reduced user development velocity and lack of proper debugging/observability.
Driven by these challenges, we started learning about Ray and implemented a POC to verify the feasibility of incorporating Ray into our existing ML Platform architecture. In this talk, we'll share our journey towards adopting Ray, working with the open source KubeRay, how we built our POC and benchmarking setup and also share what the future of ML Platform at DD looks like with Ray being a core component.
Slides
