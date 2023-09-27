LazyVim/Neovim and CodeLlama how-to
Introduction
Context: HuggingFace has revamped an older plugin to introduce https://github.com/huggingface/llm.nvim plugin for Neovim (see corresponding plugin for VSCode).
Why Neovim: I love VSCode and I use it when I'm focused on a specific project. However, these days I'm jumping in and out of multiple code repositories and mostly searching/reading - for that, I love the combination of Neovim + LazyVim + LazyGit.
Why LazyVim: I use LazyVim as the configuration for Neovim, since it works out-of-the-box and drastically reduces my yak shaving.
Why CodeLlama: Llama 2 has become the new defacto LLM to get started with. Given that CodeLlama is a specialized model of Llama2, I was eager to try it for autocompletion inside Neovim.
Why HuggingFace plugin: It is easy to get started with using HuggingFace servers for model inference, but you have the option to run your own server.
How-to
Here is my quick how-to to set up llm.nvim with LazyVim:
Step 1 - Configure LazyVim
Create
~/.config/nvim/lua/plugins/llm.lua with the following code:
Step 2 - Login to HuggingFace
First, generate a new token at https://huggingface.co/settings/tokens (use the name
huggingface/llm.nvim )
Second, login in the terminal:
# https://huggingface.co/docs/huggingface_hub/quick-start
pip install -U huggingface_hub
# https://huggingface.co/docs/huggingface_hub/quick-start#login
huggingface-cli login
Step 3 - Done!
Open Neovim, it's ready for llm.nvim & CodeLlama autocompletion.
