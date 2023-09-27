LazyVim/Neovim and CodeLlama how-to

Quick how-to on using huggingface/llm.nvim to use CodeLlama autocompletion inside Neovim.

0:00 / 0:17 1× Screen capture of CodeLlama autocompletion

Introduction

Context: HuggingFace has revamped an older plugin to introduce https://github.com/huggingface/llm.nvim plugin for Neovim (see corresponding plugin for VSCode).

Why Neovim: I love VSCode and I use it when I'm focused on a specific project. However, these days I'm jumping in and out of multiple code repositories and mostly searching/reading - for that, I love the combination of Neovim + LazyVim + LazyGit.

Why LazyVim: I use LazyVim as the configuration for Neovim, since it works out-of-the-box and drastically reduces my yak shaving.

Why CodeLlama: Llama 2 has become the new defacto LLM to get started with. Given that CodeLlama is a specialized model of Llama2, I was eager to try it for autocompletion inside Neovim.

Why HuggingFace plugin: It is easy to get started with using HuggingFace servers for model inference, but you have the option to run your own server.

How-to

💡 not using LazyVim, jump to steps in If you are using Neovim andusing LazyVim, jump to steps in https://github.com/huggingface/llm.nvim#package-manager instead.

Here is my quick how-to to set up llm.nvim with LazyVim:

Step 1 - Configure LazyVim

Create ~/.config/nvim/lua/plugins/llm.lua with the following code:

-- https://github.com/huggingface/llm.nvim#readme return { { "huggingface/llm.nvim", opts = { -- https://github.com/huggingface/llm.nvim#models tokens_to_clear = { "<EOT>" }, fim = { enabled = true, prefix = "<PRE> ", middle = " <MID>", suffix = " <SUF>", }, model = "codellama/CodeLlama-13b-hf", context_window = 4096, tokenizer = { repository = "codellama/CodeLlama-13b-hf", }, accept_keymap = "<c-g>", dismiss_keymap = "<c-x>", }, }, } Content of ~/.config/nvim/lua/plugins/llm.lua

💡 (because I could not get <tab> to be accepted by LazyVim, which is the suggestion in the llm.nvim documentation). Use ctrl-g to accept the completion and ctrl-x to dismiss the completion

Step 2 - Login to HuggingFace

First, generate a new token at https://huggingface.co/settings/tokens (use the name huggingface/llm.nvim )

Second, login in the terminal:

# https://huggingface.co/docs/huggingface_hub/quick-start pip install -U huggingface_hub # https://huggingface.co/docs/huggingface_hub/quick-start#login huggingface-cli login

Step 3 - Done!

Open Neovim, it's ready for llm.nvim & CodeLlama autocompletion.